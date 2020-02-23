Connellsville
Lillian Opal Joy Balsley Smith, 89, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, with her loving daughter by her side.
She was born March 6, 1930, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late John Herbert and Lydia Ritenour Joy of Connellsville.
Her name was Lillian, but most people knew her as Opal.
She was a Connellsville Tops member for years and volunteered at the Bullskin Senior Center Kitchen, Highlands Hospital and the American Red Cross blood drive.
She had been retired from Anchor Glass as a selector for 35 years.
She enjoyed shopping, going to the beach with her family, the casino with her daughter, and playing cards with her great-grandsons, who brought great joy to her life.
Opal is survived by her loving and devoted daughter and son-in-law, Dianne and Thomas Smith, with whom she lived; two very special granddaughters, who cared for her very much, Teressa and husband Christopher Sosko, and Jennifer and husband Mitchell Powell; three thoughtful and caring great-grandsons, Timothy, Nicholas and Daniel Sosko; her loving brother, Donald Joy; two estranged sons; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Opal was preceded in death by her husband, Fred A. Balsley, in 1985; brother Raymond Joy; sisters Helen Trump and Mabel Moweary.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 North Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, PA 15425.
A private funeral, at Opals’ request, was held Friday.
The family would like to thank the Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of Greensburg and Heartland Hospice Team.
Rest in Peace, Mom.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.