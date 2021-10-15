LaBelle
Lillian R. Baroni, 92, of LaBelle, formerly of Naperville, Ill., passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Marquis Gardens Place Senior Assisted Living, Uniontown.
She was born on January 30, 1929, in LaBelle, daughter of the late James and Louisa Fantini Rosa.
Lillian graduated from Brownsville High School, Class of 1946, and the Douglas School of Business with an Associate's Degree. She was the Secretary for the Superintendent of Luzerne Township School District, as well as secretary for Washington Steel. She retired as an Administrative Assistant with Stifel-Nicolaus Stock Brokerage Firm.
She was an active member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Naperville, Ill., and former member of St. James Roman Catholic Church, LaBelle.
She was well known for her talent of baking and cooking. She enjoyed entertaining in her home with her late husband Frank, for their many family and friends. She also volunteered her time for the Spina Bifida Society.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Francis "Frank" Baroni; and her sister, Gertrude and her husband Jerry Abbadini.
Left to cherish her memory are her many cousins and great cousins, especially, Helene and her husband Ron Dellarose, who were her primary caregivers for the last several years; also survived by nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to the staff of Marquis Gardens and Amedysis Hospice, for their love, kindness and compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., when a Prayer Service will be held, on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at The SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
Funeral Mass to follow at 1 p.m., officiated by Fr. James F. Petrovskyin, in St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Catholic Church, Grindstone, PA.
Interment in Redstone Cemetery. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
