Grindstone
Lillian Vaudine Harris, 85, departed this life Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at her home, peacefully. Vaudine was born in Fayette, Alabama, May 21, 1935.
She was a member of her beloved Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Grindstone, where she was a mother of the Church, past President Emeritus of the Missionary Circle, Deaconess and a member of the Choir. Vaudine was also a YWBA member and worked hard as a cook for various events. She sang in the YWBA Mass Choir and had a gospel voice that was recognizable and she loved to sing as loud as she could praising God.
Vaudine was a retired retail salesperson of Sears & Roebuck at the Uniontown Mall where she worked for many years.
Vaudine was preceded in death by her late husband, Chauncey E. Harris Jr.; and her parents, Vertis Wilson and Ovelia and Rufus Henner; brother, Henry Lee Wilson.
She leaves to cherish her memories her loving daughter and caregiver, Shelley Hungerford; sons, William Joseph Hungerford Sr. and Terry Hungerford; stepchildren, Sean Harris, Mark Harris, Carla Farmer, Derek Harris; sister, Carline Jackson; sister-in-law, Jerrilee Harris; grandchildren, Nyika Jennings, William Joseph Hungerford Jr. and Shante Bureau; three great-grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and her puppy, CinCin, who she adored with all of her heart.
A public visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, March 19 in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 803 Hillside Road, Grindstone. A private funeral service will be held for family only and interment will immediately follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Professional arrangements are entrusted to the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted at www.lantzfh.com.
Social distancing and masks are required.
