Point Marion
Lilly M. Moody, 75, of Point Marion, died Monday, January 2, 2023, in the Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown, W.Va., with her loving family at her side, following a lengthy illness. Born January 14, 1947, in Morgantown, she was a daughter of Mable Jeffries Watkins of Point Marion, and the late Erasmo “Duke” Battencourt.
Having attended the Albert Gallatin High School, Lilly retired after more than 20 years as a secretary for West Virginia University’s College of Law. She was a member of the Morgantown Restoration Branch of Jesus Christ in Stewartstown.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her son, Michael A. Moody and wife Judy of Point Marion; twin granddaughters, Haylee and Kaylee Moody of Fairmont, W.Va.; two sisters, Mary Cupelli and husband Frank of Morgantown, and Camille “Cammy” Hall of Point Marion; her devoted companion of the past 30 years, Jim Bate; and many cousins and their families.
Her husband, Richard A. Moody, passed away September 20, 1991.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 6, and from 9:30 until the 10:30 a.m. hour of service Saturday, January 7, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, Her cousin, Elder Jerry Shiflett, will officiate the service. Interment follows in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
