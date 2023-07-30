Markleysburg
Linda Ann Weaver, 75, of Markleysburg, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
Linda was born November 6, 1947, in Johnstown, a daughter of John Robert and Betty Louise Thompson Weaver.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Thompson Weaver; aunt, Dorothy Thompson; and uncle, Donald Thompson.
Linda is survived by her sister-in-law, Ann Weaver of Minneapolis, Minn.; nephew, Ethan Weaver of Minneapolis; a niece in Minneapolis; great-nephew, Micah Weaver Olson of Minneapolis; great-niece, Natalie Weaver Olson of Minnepolis; and several cousins.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Stacey A. Dolfi, funeral director, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
Interment is private.
