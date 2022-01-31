Lemont Furnace
Linda Belle Gibbs, 72, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022, in UPMC Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh, surrounded by her husband and children, whom will miss her deeply.
She was born August 18, 1949, to the late James Basinger and the late Ada Belle Romesburg Basinger in Connellsville.
Prior to her retirement, she worked as a cook for Lafayette Manor for 23 years. She thoroughly enjoyed cooking and was excellent at it.
In her spare time, she loved to play with her grandson, Mason, crochet, or go to the casino.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Robert "Curly" Gibbs; her son, Robert (Raelynn) Gibbs, Jr.; and daughter, Gretchen Scarry; grandchildren, Amanda (Craig) Riffle, Justin Gibbs, Jessica Gibbs and her boyfriend Trent, Mason Gibbs and Jeanna (Brad) Brown and their children, Dakota, Lexi, Saleen and Blaise; her siblings, Anna Mae Harr, James (Linda) Basinger, and Shirley (Donnie) Krumanacker; many nieces and nephews, including her special niece, Debbie Cook and special nephew Russell Gibbs; mother-in-law, Maxine Gibbs; sister-in-law, Joyce Maddas; and, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Matthew (Candi) Gibbs.
She was predeceased by her sister, Gloria "Bunny" Basinger; son-in-law, Charles "Pete" Scarry; father-in-law, Orval Gibbs, Jr.; and brother-in-law, Orval "Ross" Gibbs, III.
Friends will be received at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, immediately followed by a funeral service, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will be private.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
