Linda D. Haught Hixon Brown, LPN, 73, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., with her loving husband by her side.
Linda was born August 8, 1947, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Henderson Grant Haught and Ethel Mae Nester Haught.
Linda was a graduate of Uniontown High School. She received a Cosmetology degree from Pittsburgh Beauty Academy. She was a 1983 graduate of Fayette County Vocational Technical School in the Licensed Practical Nursing program.
Linda was employed at Hills Department Store for many years. After earning her nursing degree she opened L. H. Manor Personal Care Home in Uniontown, where she was the owner and operator for 20 years.
Linda enjoyed baking, gardening, flower arranging and home decorating. She loved all animals and was a Steelers fan. Linda was a loving wife, mother and grandmother (Grammy). Linda will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish Linda’s memory are her loving husband, George W. “Bill” Brown, whom she married March 31, 1990; children Charles H. Hixon and wife Jean of North Pole, Alaska, Tammy Campbell and husband Ed of Westover, W.Va., Sherry Minnick of Dilliner and Debra Brown of Greensboro; grandchildren Charles P. Hixon, Rosette Heinen (Matthew), William “Matt” Brown, Cory, Tyler and Julie Minnick, Kris Campbell, Joelle, Amber, Zachary and Erin Brown, Harley Gee; great-grandchildren Enix, Kavian, Skylar, Landon and Paisley. Linda was excitedly awaiting a great-granddaughter due in October. Linda will also be missed by her fur babies, Dakota and Penelope.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Hixon Jr.; son Todd Earl Hixon; and son-in-law William Minnick.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 8. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 10 until the 11 a.m. service celebrating Linda’s life Friday, July 9, with Pastor Bev Roscoe officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the Facebook page.
