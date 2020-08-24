Smithfield
Linda D. High Buncic, 78, of Smithfield, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Saturday, January 31, 1942, in Uniontown, the daughter of John and Gladys Diehl High Stewart.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Nicholas Lee Buncic; son, George Andrew Buncic; grandchildren, Amanda Buncic, Brandon Buncic; stepfather, Freedom H. Stewart; and her loyal fur baby, Sugar.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Nick (Tina) Buncic, Edith "Dee" (Doc) Dillon, Frances (John) Volek, Linda (Dave) Liberatore, Joseph (Christina) Buncic, Keith Yauger; 16 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, August 24, when a service will be held with Pastor Dave McElroy, Amedisys Hospice Chaplain.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
