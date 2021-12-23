Masontown
Linda Darlene Clark, 65, of Masontown, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown. She was born in New Geneva, on April 14, 1956, the daughter of the late Cecil and Audrey Lee Crow Foyles.
She graduated from Albert Gallatin High School, and before retiring, was employed in the Environmental Services Department at WVU Ruby Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va..
Linda loved spending time with aunt Cacilia and her furry friends, Evo and Layla.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Douglas Foyles; and her furry friends, Nevaeh and Pugsley.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Hugh L. Clark; and sons, Scott (Nicole) Clark, Brandon (Michele) Clark, and Nathan Clark, all of Masontown; three grandchildren, Athena Clark, Ayden Stull and Avery Stull; brothers and sisters, Charles (Rose) Foyles, Kathy Corob, Kenny Foyles, Roger Keith Foyles; Brenda (Jack) Smith and Cacilia Foyles; several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, and until 10 a.m., the hour of service, Friday in the Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment follows at Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva.
