Uniontown
Linda Darlene Rockwell Kolosky, 69, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022. She was born July 28, 1953, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Walter C. Rockwell and Martha A. Shield Rockwell; husband, Jerry Eugene Kolosky; and a sister, Carol O'Brien.
Linda was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are two children, Shelly Lynn Kolosky of Waverly, Tenn., and Khristopher Kolosky of Lemont Furnace; two grandchildren, Roy Straitiff, Jr. and Crystal Cleaver; great-grandson, Michael Luckey, Jr.; and five siblings: Buster O,Brien, Rick Rockwell, Denise Martin, Bobby Rockwell and Laura Bryson.
To honor Linda's wishes, funeral services were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
