Linda Diana Williams, 76, left us Friday, October 8, 2021, with her family by her side, in Uniontown. Linda was born October 8, 1945, in Uniontown, to the late John Williams and Alice Henderson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, John Williams, Shirley Palmer, Billy Williams, Eleanor Williams, Betty Walker; and great-nephew, James Ransaw.
She is survived by her nephew, James Ransaw of Uniontown; and great-nieces, Shaunise Ransaw, Tushon Ransaw, Betty Ransaw, and great-nephew, Jamal Ransaw, all of Uniontown; great-great-nieces and nephews, Shaun James Ransaw Taylor, Jeanise Karen Ransaw Taylor, Jackson Sterling Ransaw De-Haven, Carson James Ransaw Young. She is also survived by a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Linda was a wonderful and honest woman who loved to shop from clothes to jewelry to more plants. She was an animal lover and loved her dogs to the end of time. Linda loved to collect all types of different plants that her home looked like a greenhouse. She loved to be around her family and having visitors around. She was a talkative person and loved telling stories of her past times. Linda loved seeing all of the kids and seeing how big they have gotten. She loved her family so much just like we all loved her.
Relatives and friends will be received from 11 a.m. uintil the 1 p.m. hour of a funeral service Wednesday, October 20, in DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
