formerly of Uniontown
Linda Diane Pinkney Santello, 75, of Wimauma, Fla., formerly of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, peacefully, with her family at her bedside.
Linda was predeceased by her parents, George and Jean Pinkney; and her son, Michael.
Linda is survived by her husband, Vince Santello Jr.; sons Vince Jr. and Nicholas, both of Florida; sisters Judy Myers of Uniontown, Colleen Padovich of Hopwood, Amy Beth of Greenville, Ohio; brothers George Jr. (Michelle), Charles (Debbie) of Uniontown, Curtis (Jamie) of Texas; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Nieces and nephews include Terry, Mikey and Maddie Dikun, Alan "Butchie" Cooley, Mae Anna and Alan Cooley III, Jason, Connie, Ashley Pinkney, Melissa Anne (Dan) Judy, Christina Lynn Pinkney Saunders, Charles David Pinkney Jr., Cory Pinkney, Joshua Turner, Sara Turner, Leno Evangalista Jr., Jeneen Speeney; and many grand-nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 14, in St. Anne Catholic Church in Ruskin, Fla.
Arrangements by SUN CITY CENTER FUNERAL HOME, 813-634-9900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.