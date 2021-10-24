Brownsville
Linda Donkers, 75, of Brownsville, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
She was born on Sunday, June 9, 1946 in Brownsville, a daughter of John and Mary Skudar Raven.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, husband Joseph Dennis Donkers, her brother John Raven, and grandson Joseph Donkers.
She was a member of The Historic Church of St. Peter, a lifetime member of The Hiller Firehall Ladies Auxillary, she retired from Grindstone Foodland after 30 years, she loved her Foodland family and was known as "The Cookie Lady".
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lynn Ann Ryan (John), Joe Donkers (Chris); grandchildren, Taylor Donkers, Alexandra Weaver (Hunter), Ian Ryan; she is also survived by her lifelong friend Kate Rowe (Bill); and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.
Arrangements were private and under the direction of the TERRAVECHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown.
Interment was held in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchiahakyfh.com
