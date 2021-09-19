Uniontown
Linda E. Reynolds, 64, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 22, 2021, in the Bella Health Care Center.
Linda was born February 28, 1957, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Edward and Dorothy Golden Watson. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Edward Reynolds.
It was Linda's request that there be no visitation or services.
Professional arrangements were handled by the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 North Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
