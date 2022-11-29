York Run
Linda Eileen Karwatske-Hensh, 74, of York Run, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at home with her loving family by her side.
She was born November 6, 1948 in Uniontown, the daughter of the late Mr. August Karwatske and Mrs. Ann Oros-Karwatske.
Linda was a member of SS. Cyril and Methodius R.C. Church in Fairchance, Pa.
She was nothing short of an amazing woman, daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a phenomenal cook and baker who lived to love and cherish her family and friends. She will be missed dearly everyday by so many, but will be loved forevermore.
Surviving Linda is her high school sweetheart, her loving husband of 54 years, Mr. Joseph Hensh; four children, Mr. Todd Hensh and Heather Hensh, Mrs. Suzanne Hensh-Barton and George Barton, Mrs. Shannon Hensh-Ickes and Chris Ickes and Mrs. Brandi Hensh-Panson and Paul Panson; seven grandchildren, Annie Martin, Luke Panson, Camryn Ickes, Dorian Hensh, Maggie Panson, Allie Martin, and Chloe Ickes; three sisters, Mrs. Sharon Karwatske-Houvener and John Houvener, Mrs. Shelia Karwatske-Budner and Rick Budner, and Mrs. Kathy Karwatske-Weglicki and Jim Weglicki.
Everyone is invited to her Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 10 a.m. in SS. Cyril and Methodius R.C. Church, 50 North Morgantown Street, Fairchance, Pa. with Reverend Liberato Ortega as Celebrant. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Fairchance, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Linda Hensh Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa.
Online condolences may be offered at deancwhitmarshfuneralhome.com.
