Rostraver Township
Linda Elaine Hofmann, 72, of Rostraver Township, died Friday, January 21, 2022. Born June 9, 1949, in Mount Pleasant, she was a daughter of the late Thomas O. and Ruth W. Hamilton Yoder.
Linda was a medical secretary for many years. She was an active member of Concord United Methodist Church and was involved in many of the church activities, including superintendent. She volunteered for many years with the Rostraver Food Bank. She loved music and singing and especially enjoyed her animals.
She is survived by her sons, Mark W. (Amber) Hofmann of Rostraver and Gregory E. (Sheila) Hofmann of Telford; grandchildren, Emma Hall, Ryker Hofmann and Noreen Hofmann; brother, Thomas Yoder of Rostraver; sisters, Marlene (Dr. James) Brooks of Rostraver and Teresa Gelotti of Youngwood.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard E. Hofmann.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 24, in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME, INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, (724-929-7934) www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 25, with Pastor Sandra E. Fitzgibbons officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Westmoreland County Humane Society at https://westmorelandhumanesociety.com.
