Linda Elaine Mickulicz, 72, of Baldwin, formerly of California, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
She was born Saturday, December 24, 1949, in California, a daughter of the late William and Kathryn Andrews Lombardo.
Linda was a loving and devoted mom. Throughout her life, she loved reading about historic places, reading mystery novels, and making crafts. She also loved good food, especially hot sausage sandwiches and butterfly shrimp.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Nathan Mickulicz.
Friends will be received for a 10 a.m. graveside service Saturday, June 18, in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Coal Center.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.
