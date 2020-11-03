Hopwood
Linda Elaine Stafford, 73, formerly of Hopwood, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the Dove House in Westminster, Md. She was born June 15, 1947, in Fayette County. She was a daughter of the late Veronica "Babe" Rechenberg and Walter Rechenberg Jr.
In addition to her parents and "many people waiting for her in Heaven," she was preceded in death by her sweet grandson, Sam Stafford.
She is survived by three children, Lisa Barron and husband Steve of Union Bridge, Md., Jim Stafford and wife Heather of New Bloomfield and Chad Stafford and wife Leslie of State College; and her brother Walter Rechenberg III and wife Lois of Connellsville; also, her nephews, Trey and Seth Rechenberg and families.
She is also survived by six grandchildren, who were her "life." Courtney Smeigh, Hannah Barron, Abbe Barron, Sarah Barron, Jakob Stafford and Gracie Stafford.
Linda was a longtime employee of Rockwell International. She retired from Invenseys Corporation in 2013 and settled in Union Bridge, Md. She was a generous giver of her time both at work and with family and friends. She liked to read, walk and watch "her shows."
A Celebration of Life will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, November, 14, from at Valley Sportsmans Club, 50 Lower Oliver Road, Uniontown. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Please contact Jimmy or Hannah via Facebook if you would like to join us virtually.
