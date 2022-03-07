Uniontown
Linda Fay Miscovich, 74, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born April 30, 1947, in Birmingham, Ala., a daughter of the late George and Evelyn Cook Nix.
Linda graduated from Hayden High School, Class of 1965 and for 25 years was the owner/operator of the Wellness Center in Morgantown, W.Va. She enjoyed doing crafts, especially at Christmas time.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Stephen Miscovich; sister, Patricia Sutton; and brother-in-law, Michael Miscovich.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ludwig W. Miscovich; and sisters, Margie Girard and husband Leonard of Foley, Ala., Joyce Nail and husband Dannie of Hanceville, Ala., and Tammy Grund and husband Tim of Hanceville, Ala.; and niece, Rylie Grund.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 7, with a Pomen Service at 7 p.m., and until 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, when a funeral service will be held with the Reverend Sasa Nedic officiating.
Interment at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church Cemetery, Carmichaels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.