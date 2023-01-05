Ohiopyle
Linda G. Turney, 73, of Ohiopyle, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at home.
She was born January 22, 1949 in West Virginia. She is the daughter of the late Robert Hall and Ethel Thorpe Hall.
In addition to her parents; she is preceded in death by three brothers, William, Robert and Donald Hall; and sister, Charlotta "Sis" Shartzer.
She is survived by her husband, John J. Turney; her sister, Lois Hager "Aunt Mike", of Ohiopyle; children, Cynthia R. Dean (James), of Ohiopyle and Daniel C. Raymond (Denise), of Farmington; grandchildren, James Dean, Samantha and Daniel Raymond; and one great-grandson, Pex Raymond.
She had been a member of Chalk Hill United Methodist Church.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, FARMINGTON, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023. A private service will be held for the family on Friday, January 6, 2023. Interment will follow in Greenbrier Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.