West Brownsville
Linda Gale Foster, 79, of West Brownsville, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital.
Born May 11, 1943, Linda was the daughter of the late Harland and Frances Herrington Foster.
Linda graduated from Brownsville School District in the class of 1961, following high school Linda continued her education at Penn Commercial where she graduated with a business degree. After college, Linda worked at Hugo’s Restaurant for almost 20 years then she began working as a paramedic with the Brownsville Ambulance Service Inc., for 40 years. Linda was a board member for the past 25 years for Brownsville Ambulance Service Inc.
She was a volunteer firefighter with the West Brownsville Fire Company Station 61, and she was on the ladies auxiliary with the fire department as well. Linda loved serving her community with her friends and family of West Brownsville.
Surviving to cherish Linda’s memory; her sister Harleen Foster and numerous cousins, and friends of whom she loved as family and will miss her dearly.
In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her aunts, uncles, and grandparents.
Friends and family will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, at the NOVAK-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417. The West Brownsville Fire Company Station 61 will be conducting an honorary funeral service beginning at 6:30 p.m. inside the funeral home. Private interment will be held at Lafayette Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the West Brownsville Fire Company Station 61, in Linda’s name. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.novakfuneralhome.net
