Uniontown
Linda Handlin, 72, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, with loving family by her side. She was born December 4, 1948, in Mt. Pleasant.
Preceding her in death were her parents, James M. Handlin Sr. and Hazel Pearl Guptill Handlin; three sons, Gary, Roger A. and William G. Handlin; and a nephew, Oliver John Handlin.
Linda retired from the Uniontown Hospital after 37 years as a nurse's aide working mainly in the maternity ward. She was a very loving sister and aunt who devoted her life to her siblings, nieces and nephews.
Surviving are 17 siblings, Judith Pryce, James E. Handlin and wife Carol, John Handlin, Larry Handlin, Walter Handlin, George Handlin, Theresa Clark, Beverly Dingle, Terri Handlin and fiance Bill, Cindy Leasure and husband Art, Brenda Huey and husband Bob, Gregory Handlin, Mary Clark and husband Melvin, Mark Handlin and wife Lois, Catherine Sterbenz and husband Ron, Timothy Handlin and wife Sherri, and Kimberly Hadenak and husband Jimmy; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of service Thursday, March 18, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating.
Private interment will follow in Cove Run Cemetery.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.