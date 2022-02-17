Uniontown
On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, Heaven gained another angel as Linda Hucik, 72, passed from this Earth into God's hands.
Viewing will take place at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., in Uniontown, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday February 17, 2022.
Prayers of transfer will take place at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, followed by a funeral mass at St. Mary (Nativity) Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment to follow at St. Mary (Nativity) Cemetery, Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com.
