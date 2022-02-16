Uniontown
On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, Heaven gained another angel as Linda Hucik, 72, passed from this Earth into God’s hands.
Linda was born on May 7, 1949, in Uniontown Hospital, in Uniontown, the daughter of Ann Stefanik.
She worked for many years in the cafeteria at Laurel Highlands Middle and High School where she was universally loved by students and staff alike.
Linda had a magnetic personality that drew people to her. Her laughter, wit and charm brightened everyone around her. She was well known for her ability to make people laugh with her jokes and her ability to tell a story.
Her life was dedicated to spending time with her beloved husband, Tim Hucik, with whom she was married for nearly 55 years. She enjoyed shopping and going out to eat with the company of her dear friends and family.
She dearly loved her cats and was a huge animal advocate.
The beach was her happy place and she vacationed there often.
Linda is survived by her husband, Tim Hucik; brother-in-law, Ronald Hucik and wife Donna of Uniontown; sister-in-law, Elaine George and husband Ronald of Spring Hill, Fla.; niece, Patty Ringer and husband Rick of Weeki Wachee, Fla.; nephew, Ron George of Spring Hill, Fla.; great-nephew, Michael Ringer of Weeki Wachee, Fla.; great-nephew and Godchild, Steven Ringer of Weeki Wachee, Fla.; close family friends, Bob and Marta Nicol of Uniontown, Krista Nicol Payla and husband Adam of Uniontown, Matthew Nicol and wife Holly of Pittsburgh, and their daughter, Reagan Nicol, godchild of Tim and Linda; as well as numerous other family members and friends.
Viewing will take place at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., in Uniontown, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday February 17, 2022.
Prayers of transfer will take place at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, followed by a funeral mass at St. Mary (Nativity) Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment to follow at St. Mary (Nativity) Cemetery, Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.