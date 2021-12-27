Dunbar
Linda Jean Carson, 68, of Dunbar, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021 in Uniontown Hospital with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Dunbar on October 28, 1953, a daughter of the late Lulu Agnes Stimmel.
Linda is survived by her husband of 30 years, Kai Andrew Carson; daughter, Lin W. (Donald) Huey; sons, Hoss Pillar and significant other, Christina Gibson, and John Pillar and significant other, Susan Wolfe; and several grandchildren.
She was the youngest of all her siblings.
Linda's professional funeral services are private and have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis, Pa.
Interment will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, at a later date.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.