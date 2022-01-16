Dunbar
Linda Jean Carson, 68, of Dunbar, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital, with her loving family by her side. She was born October 28, 1953, in Dunbar, a daughter of the late Lulu Agnes Stimmel.
Linda is survived by her husband of 30 years, Kai Andrew Carson; daughter, Lin W. Huey and her husband, Donald; sons, Hoss Pillar and significant other Christina Gibson, and John Pillar and significant other Susan Wolfe; several grandchildren.
She was the youngest of all siblings.
Linda's professional funeral services are private and have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis.
A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 17, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
