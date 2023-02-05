Uniontown
Linda Joyce Jenkins, 74, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 1, 2023. She was born February 6, 1948 in Brownsville.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Robert W. Jenkins and Dorothy E. Otanic Jenkins; and three sisters, Nancy Stephey and Karen and Bobbi Jo Jenkins.
Linda graduated from Brownsville High School, Class of 1966, was a caseworker with the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare until her retirement in 2003 and was a member of the First Christian Church of Brownsville. She was a Past Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Star.
Linda loved spending time with her family and her dog BB and enjoyed watching sports, especially the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers.
Surviving are cousins Melody Cole (Jack) of Uniontown and Donna Pankratz of Brownsville and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesday February 7, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC 164 South Mt. Vernon Ave. Uniontown, Pa. The funeral service will begin at noon with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will be private at LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, PA.
In lieu of flowers Linda had requested that donations in her memory be made to the First Christian Church of Brownsville, 512 Second Street Brownsville, PA 15417 or to a charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.