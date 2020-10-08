East Millsboro
Linda Joyce Shumar Workman, 75, of East Millsboro, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, in Piqua Manor Nursing Home, Piqua, Ohio, with her loving family by her side. She was born May 29, 1945, in East Millsboro, a daughter of John and Dorothy Dillinger Shumar.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant "Baby Girl" who died at birth; son Bruce Workman; brothers Timothy Shumar and Dennis Holz.
Linda is survived by her three children, Jim and Kim Workman of Michigan (of whom Linda lived with for the past 10 years), Richard and Michelle Workman of Ohio, Nanette Eloshway of Ohio; eight grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; siblings John Shumar, Ronald Shumar, Joel Shumar, Priscilla Tarr, Emma Christopher, Ted Shumar; numerous nieces and nephews.
Linda's family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 9, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where her funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 10, with Pastor Jonathon Workman of Ohio and Pastor Adam VanNoy of Michigan officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
