Masontown
Linda Joyce Suba Marano, 74, of Masontown, passed away peacefully, holding the hand of her daughter, Erika Lynn Doyle, on Tuesday, January 4th at 2 p.m.
She was born in Uniontown, on September 4, 1947, the daughter of the late Walter M. Suba, Sr. and Margaret Bruzda Suba.
Linda was a graduate of German High School Class of 1965. After graduation Linda worked for 15 years years as an Administrator at Gallatin National and Integra Banks in Uniontown and Brownsville.
She then began working in and supervising the kitchen for All Saints School, in Masontown. She enjoyed cooking for all of the children there, making sure they were fed a hot meal.
Linda was an exceptional cook and baker. She had elegant taste, which she had shown through her cooking craft and decorating, two attributes that her daughter is forever thankful for.
Linda was a devout Roman Catholic and Christian Mother. She was a member of Saint Thomas Roman Catholic Church, Footedale, a member of the Saint Thomas Christian Mothers and former member of St. Therese's Guild. Linda's only regret was the fact that she could not attend Holy Mass every day due to her illness. Her holy Catholic faith was her passion. She enjoyed reading Catholic books to enrich her faith and also watching EWTN (Eternal Word Television Network).
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Michael Joseph Muzika Marano; sister, Patricia Suba Kopko, of Footedale; and brother, Walter Suba, Jr., of Footedale.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving daughter, Erika Lynn Marano-Doyle, and husband, Stephen Doyle; two precious grandsons, Dominic Michael Doyle of Greensburg, and Angelo Stefan Doyle of Pittsburgh; sister, Mary Ann Suba Seneri Meliher, of Jefferson; sister-in-law Helen Suba, of New Salem; niece, Nadia Novotny, of New Salem; nephews; Ryan Suba of Uledi and Danny Seneri, Jr. of Masontown.
Family and friends will be received at the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, and until 9:30 a.m. Saturday, when Prayers of Transfer will be said, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, Footedale, with Father Marlon Pates as Celebrant.
Interment follows in Mt. Saint Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
