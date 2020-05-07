Fayette City
Linda K. Lynch Eley, 80, of Fayette City, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital.
She was born March 14, 1940, in Perryopolis, a daughter of Van Mahlon Lynch and Olive Stuck Lynch.
She graduated from Perry Lower Tyrone High School Class of 1958, and was very active with the class reunion committee for many years.
Linda was retired from Randal's Restaurant in Perryopolis, where she was the pie baker for many years.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Fayette City, Daughters of American Revolution and the former Perry Travel Club. After retiring, Linda and Jim enjoyed traveling with their travel club friends and family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Enoch James Eley Jr.; two daughters, Janet R. Maher and husband Michael of Harbeson, Del.., Deborah K Parshall and husband Kelly of Fairhope; and son James M. Eley and wife Sherri of Fayette City; three granddaughters, whom she adored, Katherine O. Maher, Bailey K. Parshall and Ashley M. Eley; sister Newana Seruga and husband Stanley of Rochester, N.Y.; two brothers, Barry Lynch and wife Nancy, and Charles Lynch and wife Sylvia, both of Perryopolis; sister-in-law Joyce Lynch of Perryopolis, sister-in-law, Joyce Moody, brother and sister-in-law Leonard and Wanda Eley, all of Fayette City; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Harold Dwight Lynch, Harry Leonard Lynch and Donald R. "Pete" Lynch; nephew Donald Lynch; and niece Lynnie R. Eley Druciak.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held for the family with Interment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
The family requests contributions be made to the Fayette Co. Firefighters Association, Inc. "Essay Contest", P.O. Box 144, Fayette City, PA 15438.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to ELEY/McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fayette City.
