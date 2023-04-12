Linda K. Schultz

Scenery Hill
Linda K. Taylor Schultz, 78, passed away peacefully. in her home. Saturday, April 8, 2023, while making her sons' favorite Easter dishes. She was born October 18, 1944, in Canonsburg, to Lloyd and Dorothy Taylor. After losing her father when she was young, she took on a lot of responsibility for their household as her mother had to go to work outside of the home.
A 1962 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School, she went on to Pittsburgh Beauty Academy in Washington, and ran a successful hair salon in her home for decades after her early years when she would practice on her friends, carrying a hair dryer in the back seat of her Volkswagen. Never one to shy away from hard work, Linda worked at Joe Rotello's Beauty Shop, and she was a seamstress at Bobbie Brooks in her early years.
On August 26, 1967, she married Edward L. Schultz in Hill Church, Canonsburg and continued in her natural entrepreneurial spirit, owning a store in Scenery Hill and dry-cleaning business in Fredericktown while also playing an instrumental role in her husband's business endeavors. They enjoyed 46 years of marriage together and raised two sons, Edward W. Schultz, and Jason L. (Robyn) Schultz. She was a dedicated mother to her two sons and a devoted grandmother to her granddaughter, Lilly, and later to her step-grandchildren, Noah, Mary and Felicity.
Her passions included travelling, helping others, camping with all of her friends, and her lunch dates with the "Lindas." She was a member of the National Trail Business and Professional Women's Association, the Eastern Star, Red Hat Society, and a long-time member of Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glyde.
In 2022, she was named by Bentleyville Public Library as Citizen of the Year, acknowledging a lifetime of dedication to her community. She will be remembered for her tenacity, her zest for life, her generosity of spirit, her sense of humor, and her dedication to family and friends.
Surviving, in addition to her sons and grandchildren, are two brothers, Ray Taylor (Angela) of Prospect, Ky., and George Taylor (Sandy) of McDonald; several nieces and nephews; and many close and loving friends.
Deceased, in addition to her parents, is her husband Edward L. Schultz, who died January 21, 2014.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 13 and 14, in the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, PA 15313. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, in Bethlehem Evangelical Church, Scenery Hill, with the Rev. William B. Henry officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Bethlehem Evangelical Church, 21 Church Street, Scenery Hill, PA 15360, or the Mrs. Claus Club of Bentleyville, 56 Lanik Road, Bentleyville, PA 15314.
A guest book, where personal condolences may be expressed to the Schultz family, is available at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.