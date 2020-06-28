Markleysburg
Linda L. Haines Tissue, 70, of Markleysburg, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at home. She was born March 6, 1950, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Edwin Haines Sr. and Elizabeth Pyro Haines.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Andrew and Myrtle Pyro, and paternal grandparents Cloyd and Zelphia Haines.
She is survived by her children, Steven (Nikki) Tissue, Shelly Tissue (Carl Welch) and Todd (Pam) Tissue, all of Addison; grandchildren Brett, Sheena and Austin. Also surviving are her siblings, Edwin Haines Jr. of Gibbon Glade, Doug and Dora Haines of Farmington, Lana and Larry Fleming of Farmington; and several nieces and nephews.
Linda retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was a member of the Mountain Senior Citizen Center and the Wharton Hunting and Fishing Club.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 27, and until the 1 p.m. service Sunday, June 28, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, with Pastor Charles Teets officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mountain Senior Action Group, 39 Old Dinner Bell Road, Farmington, PA 15437.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.