Dunbar
Linda L. Shultz, 76, of Dunbar, died Saturday, October 31, 2020, at West Virginia University J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. She was born July 26, 1944, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Wayne and Edith Heller Beatty.
Linda was a 1961 graduate of Connellsville High School. She was employed at Pechin's Market for more than 35 years. She was a member of the Valley Sportsmen Club and the Eagles Club of Connellsville.
Linda was a kind, caring soul to everyone. She had many friends who adored her wit and charismatic personality. She went above and beyond for her family and friends. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Linda could light up any room she went into.
She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Martin and wife Brenda of Farmington, Chris Martin of Dunbar, Chad Martin and wife Valerie of Ft. Wayne, Ind., Kelly Martin and Bonnie of Uniontown, and Amber Bell and husband Robert of Uniontown; her stepchildren, Tom Shultz and wife Anita of Dunbar, Mark Shultz and wife Terri of Belle Vernon, Matthew Shultz and wife Lisa of North Carolina, Samuel Shultz and wife Melanie of Wichita, Kans., and Heather Breig and husband Richard of Connellsville; many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; one brother, William Beatty and wife Mary of Connellsville; and one sister, Beverly Twig and husband Don of Hyndman.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Samuel Shultz; a grandson, Christopher Martin; and a brother, Donald "Loose" Beatty.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, and from 9 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Thursday, November 5, in BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, with the Rev. Rich Schimansky officiating.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
