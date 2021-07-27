Perryopolis
Linda Lee Markey Smith, 75, of Perryopolis, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Jefferson Regional Hospital, Jefferson Hills. She was born October 15, 1945, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Roy Benjamin and Evelyn Obley Markey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jan Edgar Smith June 9, 2021.
She was member of Concord United Methodist Church, Rostraver. She retired as a secretary from Connellsville Area Vocational School. Linda was currently serving on the Borough of Perryopolis Council. She was known for her outstanding nut rolls.
Linda is survived by her son, Gary Smith (Jennifer); her daughter, Barbara Tarnow (Steve); grandson Tim Sedok.
Linda's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 29, with Pastor Sandra E. Fitzgibbons officiating. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery, West Newton.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
