Uniontown
Linda Lee Riley, 71, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 18, 2021, in her home, with loving family by her side. She was born August 16, 1949, in Brier Hill.
Preceding her in death were her mother, Irene McNatt; and her husband, Charles Edward Riley.
Linda had worked at Darby's Pub and Restaurant prior to her retirement. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Sue Riley, Jacqueline Snyder and husband Michael, and Brenda Riley, all of Uniontown, Beverly Lowry and husband Tim of Connellsville, and Marsha Shea and husband Randy of Republic; 10 grandchildren, Chaz, Nicole, Deidre, Randi Marie, Amanda, Randy, Jr., Brice, Timmy, Miranda and Shannon; five great-grandsons, Colten, Liam, Lorenzo, Trevorr and Chandler; her aunt, Sylvia Hill of Pittsburgh; and her very special and loving caregiver, Stacy Miller.
Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Sunday, March 21, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will be private.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required during the visitation and services.
