Uniontown
Linda Lorraine Seese Riggin, 76, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 29, 2022, at her home with loving family by her side. She was born December 1, 1946, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Charles Russel Seese and Wilma Hall Seese; her husband, Dale J. Riggin; daughter, Karen Riggin; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Bud Seese and Chuck Seese.
Linda was a good mother who always made certain her children came first in her life. She loved playing bingo and had a reserved seat at the Hutchinson Sportsmens Club bingo parties.
Surviving are five children: Sharon Shaffer (Charles), Timothy Seese and Dale W. Riggin (Shirl), all of Uniontown, and Brian Riggin (Susan) and Dwayne Riggin (Terri), all of Smithfield; nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Donna Rankin (Gary) and Terry Seese (Bonnie), all of Uniontown, and Dolores Haines (Bob) of Fairchance.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME INC. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday January 1, 2023. Interment will be private.
The family wishes to thank Lindsey's Loving Care and Amedisys Hospice, for the kind and loving care they provided to Linda.
