Uniontown
Linda Lou Lawrence Best, 57, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Friday, November 26, 2021. She was born August 8, 1964, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Raymond Lawrence and Ella Catherine Bittinger Lawrence; a brother, Raymond Charles Lawrence; and a sister, Rita LaGalbo.
Linda was a member of the Nilan Apostolic Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother whose children and grandchildren were her world. Linda could be a little ornery at times and was always laughing, joking and enjoying life. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Surviving is her husband, William Arthur “Bill” Best Sr.; two sons, William Arthur “AJ” Best Jr. of Dickerson Run, and Daniel Lee Best (Kayla) of Hopwood; daughter, Jasmine Marie Nida of Uniontown; three grandchildren, Tommie, J.R. and Mara; and three siblings, David Lawrence (Janice) of Boulder, Colo., Brenda Corey (Allen) of Tennessee, and Rick Lawrence (Michelle) of South Carolina.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, December 1, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with Pastor Charles Ruble officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
