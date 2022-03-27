Smithfield
Linda M. Humbert Everly, 73, of Smithfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, and went to be with her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ.
She was born on September 23, 1948, in Smithfield, the daughter of the late Charles Humbert and Ellen Kane Humbert.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Charles Matthews; and her sister, Cindy Humbert Black.
Surviving are her loving family, husband of 54 years, Lester Everly; two sons, Lester Everly, II. and Charles Everly and wife Pamela; grandchildren, Charles Jr., Hannah, Jenna, Tyler and Ethan Everly.
She is also survived by her brother, William Humbert and wife Nancy and many special brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Linda was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Uniontown for over 40 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, as evident with her close bond with her family and years of service in church.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, in the Calvary Baptist Church, 308 McClellandtown Road, Uniontown, Pa..
The Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. with Pastor Ron Hudson officiating.
Interment will follow in Smithfield-Fairchance American Legion Post 278 Veterans Cemetery at Maple Grove, Fairchance.
