Masontown
Linda Marie Young Rhodes, 68, of Watertown, Wis., formerly of Masontown, peacefully passed away Monday, August 28, 2020, in Sunset Ridge Memory Care, in Jefferson, Wis.
She was born November 9, 1951, in Charleroi, a daughter of late Nicholas and Patricia Bly Young.
Linda was a graduate of All Saints High School (Father Kolb) Class of 1970 and graduated from International Correspondence School with a pharmacy technician diploma.
Before retiring, she was employed as a pharmacy technician at Aurora Health Care and did volunteer work for Aurora. Linda also worked for Father Charnoki at All Saints Church.
She was predeceased by her parents.
Left to cherish her memory are children Gregory (Pamela) Rhodes of Watertown, Christopher Jr. (Heidi) Rhodes of Nashotah, Wis., Bernadette Rhodes of Eagle, Wis.; six grandchildren; one great-grandson; sisters Connie (Gary) Oates of Waverley, W.Va., Patti (Stan) Sefton of Vienna W.Va., and Mary Young of Atlanta, Ga.; brothers Nick (Joann) Young of Masontown and Jim (Renee) Young of Smithfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Faith, family and friends were Linda's priority. She would say, "I talk to God every day, several times." She was a member of St. Williams Church in Waukesha for several years, and later attended services in Clyman and Watertown.
Linda was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Throughout the years, she made special cakes, hand-sewn costumes, and supported all of their extracurricular activities. She always kept a very meticulous home and cooked delicious food for all of her family.
Linda was dedicated to friends and always enjoyed spending time with them. Linda was also a very thoughtful, giving lady. Her talents of sewing and crochet have blessed many others, specifically making and donating prayer shawls for cancer patients, baby hats for NICU, and blankets for her church. Children always held a special place in her heart as well; she just loved them.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, or Alzheimer's Association in her honor.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, September 4, and until 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 5, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Parish Church, Masontown, with Father William G. Berkey as celebrant. Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Interment at St. Agnes' Cemetery, Masontown.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
