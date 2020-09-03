Formerly of Masontown
Linda Marie Young Rhodes, 68, of Watertown, Wis., formerly of Masontown, peacefully passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, in Sunset Ridge Memory Care, in Jefferson, Wis.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, or Alzheimer's Association in her honor.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, September 4, and until 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 5, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Parish Church, Masontown, with Father William G. Berkey as celebrant. Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Interment at St. Agnes' Cemetery, Masontown.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
