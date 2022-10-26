Uniontown
Linda R. Bartos, 80, of Uniontown, died Thursday, August 25, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital.
She was born July 14, 1942, in Fairchance, a daughter of William Earl Abel and Elma Opal Rutherford Abel.
She was predeceased by her husbands, Ronald Wycinsky and Jack Bartos; and brothers, Les, Bill, Dave and Jim Abel; and sisters, Ann Goisse, Edith Cole, Marie Williams, Eleanor Smith and Sandy Abel.
She is survived by her sister, Florence Stark of Baltimore, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.
Linda was a faithful member of Abundant Life Church, which we would like to thank for their help. Linda will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
