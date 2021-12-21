Hopwood
Linda R. "Rose" Hughes, 75, of Hopwood, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born March 27, 1946, in Uniontown.
She is the daughter of the late Albert James Jordan and May Killingsworth Jordan.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Eugene Hughes; grandson, Darin Hughes, Jr.; six sisters; and seven brothers.
She is survived her children, Darin Hughes (Kathy), of Hopwood, David Hughes (Maggie), of Hopwood; grandchildren, Cicely, Xavier, Seraphina, Eddie, Cory, Christian, Savannah, Gabby, and Abigail.
Also surviving is one sister, Lee Hugh, of Uniontown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She attended Bible Baptist Church.
Friends and family will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, and at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, with Pastor Jason Lamer officiating the service.
Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
