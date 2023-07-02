Uniontown
Linda R. Zaksek, 74, of Uniontown, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Uniontown Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born October 21, 1948, in Uniontown. She is the daughter of the late Dirl and Dorothy Linderman Hice.
In addition to her parents, Linda is predeceased by her husband, Michael Zaksek; sister, Barbara; two brothers: Joseph and Doug; niece, Lauren Hice; and very special friend, Fred Mullins.
Linda will be sadly missed by her three daughters: Michelle Zaksek of Lancaster, Barbara Zaksek of Shady Grove, and Stephanie Zaksek of Uniontown; six grandchildren: Joshua (Molly), Caitlin (Ben), Peyton, Moira, RaeLynn and Justina; four great-grandchildren: Lola, Caiden, Oliver and Jack; siblings: Eva Howard (Champ), Dolaris Kolarik, Wilma Yauger, John Hice (Susan), Richard Hice, Steven Pritts (Angie), Kevin Pritts (Charolette) and Lisa Kalivoda (Tom); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Linda was a graduate of Uniontown High School, class of 1965.
She spent her lifetime working in the produce industry, where she worked as a supervisor, inspector, manager and owner of Strawberry Kingdom in Butler. She was also the owner of the Disco Palace in Hopwood.
Visitation will be held in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 2 until the hour of the service at 8 p.m., on Monday, July 3rd, with Pastor David Herring officiating.
