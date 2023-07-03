Uniontown
Linda R. Zaksek, 74, of Uniontown, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Uniontown Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be held in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 2 until the hour of the service at 8 p.m., on Monday, July 3rd, with Pastor David Herring officiating.
