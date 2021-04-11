Markleysburg
Linda Rae Cline, 68, of Markleysburg, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021. She was born December 3, 1952, in Confluence, a daughter of Henry Vansickle and the late Imogene Rishel Vansickle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Tracy Vansickle.
She is survived by her children, Jeannie (fiance Jimmy Posey) of Morgantown, and stepson Alan Burnell (Heather) of St. Lewis, Mo. Also surviving are her siblings, Thomas Rishel (Karen) of Uniontown, Michael Rishel (Leslie) of Friendsville, Md., and Henry Vansickle of Markleysburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She attended Markleysburg Union Church and retired from Mylan Pharmaceuticals.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25, in the Markleysburg Union Church on Brown Hill Road.
All arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
