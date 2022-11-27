Masontown
Linda Ramsay Marietta, 76, of Masontown, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, November 24, 2022, with her loving family by her side.
She was born July 27, 1946, in Uniontown, the daughter of Howard A. McDaniel Sr. and Dorothy M. Blosser McDaniel.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband of 28 years, Carl Ramsay; son-in-law, Scott Humbert; son, Ewing Marietta; grandson, Marcus Marietta; and brother-in-law, Jim Matlick.
Surviving is her husband of 20 years, Jon R. Marietta Sr.; children, Karlyn Ramsay Dankle, and husband, Joseph, Kimberly Ramsay Humbert, Beverly Ramsay, Jon R. Marietta Jr., and wife, Patti and Susann Marietta Stratton, and husband, George; grandchildren, Caleb Dankle, Jael Dankle, Joshua Dankle, SPC Matthew Humbert, Abigail Humbert, Kara Marietta, Melissa Liberatore, and husband, Shaun, Jon "Bobby" Marietta III., and wife, Kenna, Sarah Lacy, and husband, Nathan, Andrew Marietta, and wife, Aleesha, Desiree Marietta, Noelle Marietta, Joshua Marietta, Anastasia Pryor, Priscilla Pryor, SPC Gabriel Pryor and Victoria Pryor; great-grandchildren, David, Yeva, Emmalee, Jaxson, Isabella, Haleigh, JR, Axton, Colton, Lexi, Isaac, Julia and Elijah; sister, Beverly L. McDaniel Matlick; brother, Howard A. McDaniel Jr., and wife, Kathy; and several nieces and nephews.
Linda was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, class of 1964, and a graduate of Saint Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh. She was employed as a registered nurse for 30 years until her retirement.
She was a member of the Masontown Church of the Brethren, where she served as Deacon and also taught the Ladies Bible Study.
The family will receive friends in the Masontown Church of the Brethren, 110 West Church Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022. The Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. with Pastor Benji Zilka officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Masontown Church of the Brethren or The Salvation Army, Albert Gallatin Service Unit, 100 Rear South Washington Street, Masontown, Pa. 15461.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice of Masontown Nursing Staff for all of the loving care given to Linda.
