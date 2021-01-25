Star Junction
Linda Renee Beattie Budd, 62, of Star Junction, passed away January 21, 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in Laurel Ridge Center, Uniontown. She was born in Brownsville, May 31, 1958, a daughter of Clarence Edward Sr. and Josephine Jablonsky Beattie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Polly Mathews.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Donald "Kenny" McKenery Budd Sr.; daughter, Kimmi Lynn Bailey and her husband Jeff of Smock; granddaughter, Makaylah Bailey of Star Junction; mother-in-law, Jessie May Budd; niece, Technical Sergeant, Ashley A. Beattie of Dover, Delaware; brother, Clarence "Ben" Beattie and his wife Diane of Perryopolis; stepson, Donald (Tracey) Budd Jr. of Whitsett; stepdaughters, Monica and Melissa Budd of Texas; sisters-in-law, Margaret (William) Hoffman, Jenny Bridge, Delores (Wayne) Shank, Jessie (Louis) Davis, Patty (Tom) Little; brother-in-law, Daniel (JoAnn) Budd; many nieces and nephews.
Linda worked as an assistant manager at Getgo until she retired to care for her grandchild, who meant the world to her. Her favorite activities have been spending time with her family, playing with her granddaughter, trips to the Amish country and watching Hallmark movies. She adored her late canine buddy, Peppie. Linda was loved by all and touched the hearts of everyone she met. She frequently became an honorary mom or aunt to all of her daughter's and nieces' friends. Her laugh and kindness will be remembered and missed by all.
Linda's family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, January 25, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis. A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Melissa Snyder officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Memorial contributions can be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searight-Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
State COVID-19 restrictions will be followed including the wearing of face masks and social distancing.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
