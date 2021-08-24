Brownsville
Linda S. Burrell, 74, of Brownsville, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, in Havencrest Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Monongahela.
She was born August 15, 1947, in Fayette County, a daughter of the late James and Helen Umbel Ferrari.
A homemaker, Linda loved animals, especially cats. She also enjoyed playing Bingo and was an avid Elvis Presley fan. Time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren, brought her special enjoyment.
Surviving are four children, James Burrell of Connellsville, Linda Stickovitch (Jeff) of Fredericksburg, Va., Jennifer Burrell of Colo. and John S. Burrell (Kimberly) of Brownsville; two sisters, Cindy Ferrari Marshall of LaBelle and Brenda Ferrari of Monongahela; eight grandchildren, Jade Shriver, Logan Burrell, Nicole Stickovitch, Jamie Burrell, Nikki Burrell, Jimmy Burrell, Danny Jones and Thea Jones; three great-grandchildren, Hunter Shriver, Emily Trump and Zachary Stillwagon; several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to her parents, are four brothers, Frank, James, Barry and Mark Ferrari.
Friends will received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m Wednesday in the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Streety, Beallsville, where Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m Thursday, August 26, with Rev. Larry Coltura officiating. Interment will follow. Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.
