Linda Sue Margroff, 76, of Confluence, passed away in Uniontown Hospital Wednesday, June 16, 2021, with family by her side. She was born February 8, 1945, in Confluence, a daughter of Walter Scott and Olive Plume Conn.
Her parents; brothers Jack and Robert; and sister Patricia Lewis preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband, Jack; and children Tim (Missy) of Confluence, Neal (Heather) of Farmington and Jubal (Jenn) of Farmington; grandchildren Jess, Char, Deidre, Gabby and Lizzy; and a great-grandson, Max; sisters Shirley Holliday, Kay Bowlin (Terry) and Debra Conn, and a brother, Ron Conn, all of Confluence.
Her wisdom will live through her legacy, which was to work hard, never give up and persevere.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19, in the Humbert Funeral Home in Confluence. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by HUMBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.humbertfuneralhome.com.
