Linda Sue Seper, 84, known to her family and friends as Suzy, passed away peacefully, in her home, Monday, July 31, 2023.
Suzy was born March 7, 1939, to Wilbur and Pluma Faye Murray.
She loved her family, the beach and the Meadows. Her home was always filled with love, cookies and a good cup of coffee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joann Lenkey; her brother-in-law, Alex Lenkey; and niece, Alexis Lee.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jerome Seper; children, Lynn Jellots, Lori Rohrer and husband Scott; grandchildren, Ferrell Gmutza and husband Adam, Nicholas Jellots and wife Callie; great-grandchildren, Luca and Remy Jellots; and five nieces and nephews, Patti Larson, Debbie Morffi, Terry Lenkey, John Lenkey and Rick Lenkey.
Suzy's family would like to give a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice Care and her nurses and caretakers, Jackie, Adelia, Georgie, and all the other wonderful caretakers, nurses and staff. Their care during Suzy's battle with Alzheimer's Disease will never be forgotten.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, Stacey A. Dolfi, funeral director, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Due to Suzy's love of animals, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Keeping the Faith Animal Shelter in Uniontown.
